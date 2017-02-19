Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Upgrade to Windows 10 — and Why You Should

Whether you own an older Windows PC or any other computer, you might be wondering if it’s time to switch to Windows 10. This isn’t really surprising since Microsoft’s newest OS has been making headlines since it was released. But is it really worth your while to upgrade to Windows 10? Let’s take a closer look.

Why You Should Upgrade

It’s an understatement that Windows 10 brings a lot of good things to the table. It comes with a quick and lightweight browser (Microsoft Edge) and is fully supported by Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana. It also has several features that make multitasking easy.

Why You Shouldn’t Upgrade

According to critiques, Windows 10 is aggressive when it comes to promoting Microsoft products and services. Ads are enabled by default, which means you’ll most likely see unwarranted advertisements if you don’t change your settings.

This has happened to many people. Last year, for example, a lot of Windows 10 users complained that they were seeing a Tomb Raider lock screen when they first booted their computers and when they logged in and out of their device. Thankfully, you can prevent this from happening by going to “Settings”, choosing “Lock Screen”, and changing “Background” to an image of your choice instead of “Windows spotlight”. Don’t forget to look for the “Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen” option and toggle it off.

But wait, there’s more! Aside from the ads on the Lock Screen and Start Menu, it seems that the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update will feature built-in advertising. Beta versions of the update reveal that ads have been added to the share tool and that pop-up advertisements have become de rigueur. Let’s hope that these features won’t make their way to the final Creators Update.

Verdict

If you don’t mind the aggressive advertising, Windows 10 can be the ideal operating system for you. Before you upgrade your PC, though, you’ll want to check out this post to know about the most common Windows 10 problems.