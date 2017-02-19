Interesting New Features of Windows 10 Update

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update has been recently released but this early there are talks about two more updates in the coming months. Despite the issues thrown at Windows 10 update, there are certain features that are promising.
Among the new features, one that allows the user to pop a video, such as Movies, TV app or Skype, and watch it is interesting. This means that you are able to multitask with the upgrade. Before the update, only one window can be opened on top of the screen. That is, if you want to play a video and watch it in full screen, it is not possible to read an email or research. Just like in most television models nowadays where there is the picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. This is called the “Compact Overlay window” function.
Another appealing new feature is referred to as Dynamic Look and it is incorporated with Windows Hello. In Windows Hello, the camera of the device or laptop is used as a security device, with your face being the password. With this feature, your PC will determine if you in front of your device. If not, Dynamic Look locks your device or PC right away. It automatically unlocks if you go back in front of the PC.
Meanwhile, another feature users can expect is in the UI. It is known as Project Neon. Based on the screenshot released by the developers, this will include transitions and animations. It is believed that there will be a change in the interface and it will be programmable.
However, since it will take time for this project to be completed, it is expected to come with the second update of Windows 10, Redstone 3 which will be released in late Fall. Before that, we can just wait for Redstone 2 set to be out in Spring.