Mass Effect Andromeda Video Brings More Details

There’s just one month left until the release of the Mass Effect Andromeda game, on the March 21 for Xbox One, PS4 and, of course, PC. However, we know very little about the actual gameplay. There have been releases of gameplay videos and other trailers, but no in-depth reveal about the mechanics of the action-RPG. However, this just changed since today the producers started releasing an entire series of informative videos about Mass Effect Andromeda. The first video they showed is based on the combat part of the game, which is a major improvement compared to the previous installments from the same series.

In the video we can see how Bioware and EA get down to business with the combat techniques in the game. As such, they show off with the new gameplay footage they made and, honestly, it looks thrilling! However, some people are quite unhappy because It seems that there aren’t many changes between the Mass Effect 3 and the Andromeda installment.

At the same time, the gameplay is faster and it flows better. The jump jet is also improved, letting you to fight quickly and easily. The cover was also expanded and you can now use almost any surface you wish in order to hide from the pending fire. The weapon selection is still large, and but now all the guns are separated into the 4 categories: assault rifles, sniper rifles, shotguns and pistols. However, they are not limited to any class decisions, so you will be able to switch between whatever weapon you want or need in a particular situation.

All in all, the video made people curious again about what Mass Effect Andromeda will bring. If the previous trailers didn’t impress you, it’s time for you to have a look at the latest video release and enjoy the amazing gameplay.