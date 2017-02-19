Nintendo Switch and PS4 – Pros and Cons for an Easier Pick

While pretty much everyone has heard of Sony’s PlayStaion console, not many might know what’s the deal with the latest talk of the town, Nintendo’s Switch. In this article we will be looking at both pros and cons for each, in the hopes that you might be able to pick one easier. If you are having trouble picking one, you’ve come to the right place.

Let’s start out with Sony’s PlayStation 4 because there’s a lot less unfamiliar ground to cover. The PS4 is the latest version of the legendary console, and it brings the latest technology and functionalities that a gamer could ask for. From top notch graphics and absolutely stunning visuals to top of the line firepower under the hood, the PS4 has recorded a successful career on the market so far. The latest PS4 pro iteration sees the console get even bulkier in terms of features, making it a great gaming machine.

On the other hand, what does the Nintendo Switch offer? The latest innovation from Nintendo heavily bet on the ability to detach the main console core from a stationary hub, and attach two miniature controllers to it so that it turns into a portable console. If you look at it like that, it doesn’t sound like much completion for the PS4, but Switch is actually a very cool concept put into play, and it could turn out as a very successful product.

When it comes to raw power, Switch has no chance against Sony’s juggernaut. While top of the line hardware was never Nintendo’s endgame, it would still be nice to see some improvement in a new device. It will be interesting to see how Switch will operate games with a mediocre setup for today’s standards. The device trailers featured bits depicting Skyrim gameplay for instance, so Switch must pack some kind of secret key to providing great hardware performance.

When it comes to actually playing, things couldn’t be more different. The PS4 is your typical home console which you set up and then play on when you are home. You have a huge game library at your disposal and provided you come with a quality screen, you also get some stunning visuals.

Switch offers the same experience, kind of, but it is obvious that Nintendo wants you to take it out of its hub and use it in its portable state. This is supposed to be a revolutionary feature that would allow users to take their game with them wherever they go, but it sure looks like it’s meant for people to take it out just because they can. As for the game library, there has been no reveal of how many games will be available when Switch launches or how many are following suite afterwards.