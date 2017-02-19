OnePlus 3 and 3T Comes with Hydrogen OS 3.0 Update

As it seems, OnePlus 3 and 3T will be receiving a new Nougat update, and not the Oxygen one as you might expect. The Hydrogen OS 3.0 has been released recently for both models, and it is derived off the Android Nougat. If you like to change things but don’t want to stray off the official firmware, you can flash this whenever you want and see how Nougat looks like on this version.
The ROM addresses the Chinese versions for both of the devices and it is quite easily to install it from the recovery mode. The downside is that it doesn’t come together with Google apps, and in this case you should get a special package you like and to flash that too if it happens to lose the apps while installing the ROM. Another disadvantage is the fact that you only have to choose between Chinese and English when it comes to languages, and you will also have to delete some Chinese apps that are preinstalled.
Some users who have already tested this version reported that the battery life is improved, in comparison to the Oxygen OS, and that they also received an extra feature, namely the call recording. The ROM measures 1.2 GB, and you can find the link for downloading it on the OnePlus or XDA websites. On the XDA page you can also find the link for installing the Play Store. Moreover, you can load anything you want from the PC, if you want a clean flash.
In case you encounter some issues with the flashing or anything else, head over to the XDA pages, since there is already a discussion there on various topics. People seem to be delighted about this new release and excited to discover if there are any other new features in store for them.