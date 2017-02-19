OnePlus 4 Specs – Dual Camera, Better Battery Life

The fourth generation OnePlus flagship is on its way, and without a doubt, it will be much better than its predecessor. The OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5, how it’s rumored to be called the next smartphone, will be unveiled at the GSMA Mobile World Congress that will kick off on February 26, in Barcelona, Spain.
The Chinese manufacturer will launch the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 alongside other rival flagships and fans have high expectations from the device, as it will compete against the upcoming Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8. Its specs haven’t been revealed by the company, but TrustedReview suggests that its key-features include a dual-camera (15MP + 12MP) on the back, a larger 4400mAh battery that will offer a much longer life, while Phones Review has reported that the device will be powered by a equipped Snapdragon 835 processors with Adreno 540 graphics, which will be backed by 6GB DDR4 RAM, and will have two storage options with capacities of 64GB and 128GB, expandable with a microSD card.
Concept creator has posted a video on his YouTube, where he showed the OnePlus 4 in three color variants, although on the OnePlus’ official site, the device is available in four variants of colors: black, blue, gold and white. The smartphone could arrive in May or June 2017 and it will run on Android v7.0 Nougat out of the box. We don’t have any information about the screen size and resolution, but we remind you that the previous OnePlus 3 came with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD screen.
Since we’ve mentioned the OnePlus 3, this model was launched in June 2016 with a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 chipset that supported a quad-core (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo), an Adreno 530 GPU and 6GB of RAM. OnePlus made a big mistake by equipping it with a fixed internal memory of 64GB, but the cameras (16MP and 8MP) made a good impression.