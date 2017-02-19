PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 may be coming

Red Dead Redemption 2 has only been confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One so far but a recent leak proves that PC gamers shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

A recent leak from Denuvo suggests that Rockstar is currently working on something for PC which seems to be related to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Denuvo is an anti-tampering company which provides digital rights management support (DRM) for PC games. It’s used to make it difficult for user to access titles illegally. The company was hacked recently and their data was made accessible for the public to view. This hack seems to have revealed some very good information for hopeful PC players.

Rockstar was included in the list of developers currently using and will be using the Denuvo DRM. While this in itself doesn’t confirm a PC release for Red Dead Redemption 2, the developer currently doesn’t use Denuvo for any other their games.

Grand Theft Auto V uses the Steam DRM service and the database seems to be too recent for GTA 4. According to this information, the other developers on the list have used Denuvo within the past few years or are releasing games soon.

While there could be several other reasons why Rockstar is on the Denuvo list, it’s also possible that the company is planning to release a PC port of their highly anticipated upcoming game. The first Red Dead Redemption was not released for the PC platform and the recent success of GTA Online could suggest that Rockstar are looking to repeat it with their upcoming game.

Rockstar has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released later this year. The upcoming game will most likely be featured at E3 later this year.