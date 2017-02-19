Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes with Better Stability

Samsung is now preparing to release the next flagship model and everybody is curious to see what it will look like. Unlike the previous years, Samsung’s target is not just to make and to release a product good enough so as to rival the future iPhone, but also to regain their honor after the huge disappointment with the battery of the Galaxy Note 7.

As expected, Samsung is making huge efforts to make sure that this won’t happen again. According to a recently released report, Samsung has been discussing this matter with a third battery maker for the upcoming version, so they are doing everything they can in order to avoid a similar scandal.

Up until now, the company has postponed the release of the S8 model from the end of February to the end of March, so that they took their time in dealing with the Note 7 problem. For this, they said that they will be performing several battery tests on the new phone that will completely eliminate any issues for the upcoming model. They also explained that in the fires the blame was on the Samsung SDI and ATL types of batteries. More precisely, the fires and explosions were caused by particular issues that weren’t identified in the production process.

However, both types of batteries will still be used for the following models, but Samsung called Sony for more help for the S8 phone. Moreover, they are currently selling their battery unit to Murata, which is another Japanese company that was speculated to produce batteries for Galaxy S8.

Sony produces batteries made of different materials, so if they will be responsible for the upcoming model, this would be a big change for Samsung. Their batteries are less energy-efficient, but at the same have a greater resistance to heat.