Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks Reveal Price and Colors

The past month has been filled with rumors and speculations about the upcoming Galaxy S8 model, but also about the Galaxy S8 Plus. The most recent ones talk about the price and the color options that will be available for the two flagships.
According to the listing released by a Ukrainian retailer, the S8 should have the SM-G950 as the model number, while S8 Plus is marked by SM-G955. On the list he published we see three color options for the new phones, namely Black, Gold and Orchid Gray.
The database that leaked from Hryvnia we can also notice that the price for a Galaxy S8 would be around $950, while the Galaxy S8 Plus should cost around $1,050. If this piece of information is true, it confirms an earlier rumor that said the two phones will cost 15 to 20% more than the previous Galaxy S7 model. However, the information that was posted on Twitter has been deleted since its appearance.
Moreover, rumor has it that Samsung is making everything they can in order to avoid another battery scandal similar to the case with Galaxy Note 7. According to a report published by Wall Street Journal, the Korean company headed to Sony as a third battery manufacturer.
On the other hand, the S8 model should be running on the new Snapdragon 835 CPU made by Qualcomm. Even so, Samsung released on Twitter a teaser regarding the fact that their following Exynos processor will be soon released. Some fans believe that the Exynos 9 model will be the main model they use for particular markets in Asia, for example.
Another report published in the beginning of this week showed that Samsung believes that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus would be successful, since they just doubled the numbers of the first shipments before the official release.