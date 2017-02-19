What’s the Latest Adobe Flash Player Update for Mac

Mac computers may not be as vulnerable to virus and malware attacks, but that doesn’t mean it’s invincible. Adware is just as annoying and, if the recent attempt to the US defense industry is any indication, it can be exploited as well. But the latest update could save you the trouble.

Recently, Adobe Flash Player has released version 24.0.0.221 that addressed critical vulnerabilities in Windows, Macintosh, and Linux. The patch will fix heap buffer overflow, integer overflow, memory corruption, type confusion, and user-after-free security flaws that can result in code execution.

On a Mac, the affected versions are 24.0.0.194 and earlier versions of the Adobe Flash Player Desktop Runtime, and 24.0.0.194 and earlier versions of the Adobe Flash Player for Google Chrome.

Although Safari may not be included in the list, it is best to ensure its Flash Player is the latest version, especially if it is enabled. Disabling the player may be one option to protect against the runtime’s vulnerabilities, but some websites and videos may not work.

So the best recourse is to update Adobe Flash Player on Mac.

How to Update Flash on Mac

Open the Spotlight app by pressing command key and space bar on your keyboard. Type in the search bar ‘Flash Player’. From the search return, look for Flash Player under System Preferences and then open it. On the pop-up window, click on the Updates tab, and then click on the Check Now button. Follow the on-screen instructions to update Adobe Flash Player.

If you have the latest version, you should get a message about No New Updates.

Make sure that you only update using this process rather than download the file manually from a website other than the official Adobe page. This is one way to avoid falling victim to phishing and bringing to your door malware that is capable of targeting the Biomed Sector, the US defense industry, and many others.