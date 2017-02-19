Xbox One and Windows 10 will Receive More Exclusive Games in 2017

Microsoft has lost a lot of ground in front of Sony, and at some point, the company has offered major discounts on Xbox One console and Xbox One games as an attempt to increase sales. But things will go in the right direction for Microsoft, once it will launch “the most powerful console ever made this holiday”, Project Scorpio, and there will be delivered more exclusive games in 2017 than last year.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that Microsoft has planned a “bigger and more differentiated” first-party lineup in 2017, and he mentioned exclusive Xbox One and Windows 10 titles such as “Crackdown 3”, “State of Decay 2” and “Sea of Thieves”. Moreover, this June, at E3 2017, Microsoft will announce more titles, but Xbox users should also expect previously announced titles such as “Voodoo Vince: Remastered” and “Phantom Dust re-release”.

Spencer said that “We are focused on building the largest games library in Xbox console history, which means our Xbox One Backward Compatibility lineup will continue growing this year” and “With such a broad and varied roster of games and first party exclusives on the horizon, continuous improvements across Xbox Live, and the upcoming launch of Project Scorpio, 2017 is going to be an incredible year for Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers.”

Microsoft will have a press conference at E3 2017 on June 11, where the company will most likely unveil Project Scorpio, which was previously teased at last year’s E3. The console will have more powerful hardware and “seamless” software. The console will be VR-capable, because the “creative community has to get its arms around what are these new tools, and this new feeling – this new immersion” and when it comes to internal specs, we’re expecting an octa core processor, a GPU with 6TFLOPs and 320GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The Xbox One S and Scorpio were unveiled at E3 2016, and both of them promised to deliver “true 4K gaming” with “high-fidelity” virtual reality, as well as 4K Blu-ray support.