Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Best Decks

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has no official Tier list but there are clearly some decks which are the strongest for casual and ranked duels.
Each playable character in the game have three unique skills which become unlocked as the game progresses. Each of these special skills provides that character with a useful ability such as increased life points of being able to draw an additional card.
The best decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links includes a mix of common, rare and god tier cards. While having one of these decks will boost your chance of winning, there are a variety of strategies that could give you a bigger edge over the competition.
Dinosaur Kingdom Deck
This deck is focused around polymerization and the Two-Headed King Rex. To maximize this deck, you need to have the Dinosaur Kingdom skill unlocked for Rex Raptor.
Daedalus Deck
This Mako Tsunami deck makes the most of the Mythic Depths ability and is focused on getting Umi onto the playing field. Umi provides a stat boost for the powerful Daedalus and other water type creatures in the deck.
Toon Deck
As expected from this deck, it’s focused around the Toon World card and various other Toon type monsters. Following the traditions of the TV series, Pegasus is the best character for this deck and his “It’s a Toon World” skill will maximize its effeciency.
Kaejin Light Deck
Unlike the other decks on this list, this one features several high tier cards including 3x Kazejun and two Blue Eyes White Dragons. This deck works best with Bandit Keith’s Switcheroo ability.
A large number of other powerful decks are in the game. While this guide doesn’t go into detail about each one, you should be able to craft a powerful deck around each of these themes.