Adobe Flash Player Available for Mac with Critical Security Updates

Adobe has released this week the Flash Player version 24.0.0.221, which has come with fixed critical vulnerabilities that could allow an attacker to take control of the affected system that runs on Windows, Linux, Chrome and Mac OS.
If you are a Mac user and you have the Flash Player version 24.0.0.194 installed on your device, you should update as soon as possible to the latest version using the build-in update mechanism. We have to mention that the update is also available via the official Adobe Flash Player Download Center.
It is good to know that if you had the option to “Allow Adobe To Install Updates”, you will automatically receive the update. Google Chrome will also automatically update to Flash Player 24.0.0.221. However, if you are not sure if you have the latest Google Chrome installed on your device (and the latest Flash Player version along with it), just select “About Google Chrome” under the Tools menu and verify if the browser is up-to-date.
According to Adobe, the critical security update will also solve the memory corruption, heap buffer overflow and it fixes the vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution. We remind you that the vulnerabilities were reported by security teams from Microsoft, Google, Trend Micro and Palo Alto Networks.
On the other hand, Safari on macOS Sieera will deactivate the Flash Player by default, but you can enable it manually if you still want to use it. At the same time, Firefox, Chrome and most other modern web browsers also have web plug-in safeguards because of the security issues that this player comes with.
Unfortunately for Adobe, its Flash Player will soon die because big companies are already ditching the mentioned media player for HTML5. In other words, it is just a matter of time until the Flash Player will stop being used by most of the popular websites.