Candy Crush Saga Cupid’s Challenge – Compete Against Other Players

King, Candy Crush maker has launched Cupid’s Challenge, a live event that ran from February 10 to 15 and which was repeated on February 17, following to end tomorrow. This feature is available to players on Android and iOS who have passed Level 10 and it allows them to compete against each other.

Valentine’s Day was six days ago, but there are many Candy Crush players who want to continue to celebrate the romantically themed holiday and this event will help them keep romance in the air until tomorrow, Tuesday the 21st, when it will end at 4 AM. Players who missed the first round of challenges have another chance to fight against other players and earn in-game rewards.

“The qualifier event will see players help Dexter the Whale, dressed as Cupid, collect 10 Striped Candies to win a Lollipop Hammer and be automatically entered into the second round – the leader board,” says the press released. “In the leader board round, players are matched with 30 other players (at random) where they compete against each other to be placed in first, second and third position. The top 3 players will win rewards including Color Bombs, a Free Switch, and Unlimited Lives,” King has explained.

So, the winner will be rewarded with: one Color Bomb, one Hammer, one Free Switch, one Striped/Wrapped Candy, and will be offered six hours of unlimited lives. The player who will end on the second place will get only one Color Bomb, one Hammer, one Free Switch, plus two hours of unlimited lives, while the player on the third place will get one Color Bomb, one Hammer, and unlimited lives for the next two hours.

Competition is fierce, but if you think you can defeat your opponents, then join the Cupid’s Challenge, no matter if you’ll play on Android or iOS. At least you can try to make it into the top three and ear some cool in-game prizes.