Facebook Lite 29.0.0.7.72 Update Download Available for Android devices

Everyone is using Facebook on their mobile devices nowadays, but today we will talk about the “lite” version of it, which has been developed especially for people who don’t want to waste too much mobile data while checking out what’s new on Facebook.

Facebook Lite is also great for areas where you have a poor internet connection, as it doesn’t require too much data to load all the stuff on Facebook. Keep in mind that the data it receives is compressed, which means that the photos might not be at the best resolution.

We have to mention that the Facebook Lite application comes with something that the normal Facebook application doesn’t have. As many of you already know when you will try to send a private message to someone on the “normal” Facebook application, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store in order to install the Facebook Messenger.

The good news is that Facebook Lite will allow you to send private messages directly from the application, but the problem is that you will NOT be able to use the Voice and Video call feature that the Facebook Messenger comes with.

The latest Facebook Lite 29.0.0.7.72 version that has been released for Android devices comes with bug fixes and solves some issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

Facebook Lite 29.0.0.7.72 For Android: Features

The installation file of the application has less than 1MB;

The application works on all Android OS versions;

The application is using way less data compared to the “normal” Facebook application;

The application is signed to function well on 2G networks and areas where the internet connection is unstable.

Are you using Facebook Lite on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about this application!