Facebook Messenger 105.0.0.16.69 Update Download Available with New Improvements

Facebook is without any doubts one of the most popular social networks out there. However, today we will talk about the Facebook Messenger application that is available for iOS, Android, Tizen, Windows 10 Mobile and other mobile operating systems.

First of all, you should know that if you install the Facebook application on your mobile device, you will notice that everything works fine, such as liking posts, commenting on posts, uploading photos and videos on your wall, but when you will try to send private messages to your Facebook friends, you will be asked to install the “Facebook Messenger” application.

The Facebook Messenger is actually the application that allows you to send private messages to your Facebook friends. Aside from sending private messages, you will also be able to send files, photos and videos to your friends from Facebook and even make Voice and Video Calls.

Facebook Messenger 105.0.0.16.69 is the latest version of the application that has been released for Android devices. As expected, the new version of the application has fixed some of the bugs and issues, but it has also brought some new emojis, which you can use in your private messages.

Facebook Messenger 105.0.0.16.69 For Android: Features

Ability to share photos and videos in private;

Ability to make Voice and Video Calls;

Ability to use emojis and GIFs in private chats;

Record voice messages and send them privately to a specific person or a group chat;

Receive notifications when someone sends you a private message.

Facebook Messenger 105.0.0.16.69 For Android: How To Install

The Facebook Messenger version 105.0.0.16.69 can already be installed from the Google Play Store. So, all you will need to do is to open the official Android store, search for Facebook Messenger 105.0.0.16.69 and tap the install/update button to start the installation process.