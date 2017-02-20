Fallout 4 VR Evolution Update – What We Know So Far?

At the E3 event in 2016, Bethesda confirmed the rumors that they were working on a VR version for the extremely successful game Fallout 4. The following months weren’t exactly rich in more details about this, but for now it seems that its evolution is quite nice.
Todd Howard from Bethesda declared in a discussion with Glixel that things are going great in what concerns the development process for the Fallout 4 VR. Sure, there are lots of things to do still, but according to him, the game is now available for playing in the virtual reality in its entirety. Moreover, he added that they are excited about working on improvements for the game and that things are starting to tie in together when it comes to interfaces and everything else.
He also talked about the fact that it is indeed a challenge to design and to put into practice a VR version for Fallout 4. Despite the fact that the interface is working properly, it seems that the problem here is with the locomotion. However, this is a problem often encountered when it comes to VR games in general, so it has nothing to do with the game dynamics in themselves.
The representative said that indeed the gunplay is slower than in other games, but one useful thing is the fact that they have V.A.T.S., which means that you are able to pause and even slow down the world. He seemed quite excited about this feature, adding that it’s awesome in combination with VR. Howard explained that locomotion is indeed a vulnerable spot, since Fallout 4 involves a lot of moving in itself. For the moment they are working on the teleportation part, which works well, but he also admitted that they are trying out various other things inside the game.