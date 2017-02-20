Final Fantasy Patch Update 1.05 Available with Interesting Features

Final Fantasy XV was released towards the end of November both for Xbox One and for PS4. However, the PS4 Pro system, which is more powerful, encountered some issues with the game performance. Many fans have been expecting a patch for this issue, which was supposed to be released on Tuesday, but it seems that the developers prepared a surprise for us and launched it earlier!
The most recent patch is named 1.05 and it is dedicated to Final Fantasy XV for PS4. You should start downloading it soon, if it wasn’t already brought to your console while it’s in Rest Mode. The update is also dubbed Pro Patch because it makes the Lite Mode compatible with the Pro 4 model up to 60 FPS.
Moreover, it brings other new and interesting features, such as:
- New Timed Quests, which are limited-time hunts and other contests;
- The level cap has been upgraded to 120;
- Better capacity for the camera roll, which now allows you to store maximum 200 photos;
- Conclusion for the Moogle Chocobo Carnival;
- Now you have a portable music player dedicated to the chocobo rides;
- Several other bug fixes that appeared when you played the game.
As you can see, there’s more to Patch 1.05 than merely the Pro addition. Most players seem to value the new level cap the most, and indeed it adds value to the game. People are also excited about the portable music player which is now available when riding chocobos. Even though the chocobo music found in the game was nice, many players wanted to be able to enjoy the library with the Final Fantasy soundtracks while going around on the chocobo.
The patch is also available for the Xbox One console, but obviously, with other features involved. The patch weighs something around 2 or 2.5 GB, so check if you have enough space before installing.