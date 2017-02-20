Huawei P10 Plus Release Date and Rumors

The latest reports released about the Android smartphone upcoming model show that the smartphone market will become much more colorful after the release of the Huawei P10. According to the photos that leaked, the Chinese company is preparing to use lots of colors for their upcoming versions.
Huawei should reveal the newest product at the press event they are holding on February 26 in Barcelona, at the Mobile World Congress. For now though, it seems that the new model is truly eye candy. The recent images were made public by the famous Evan Blass, a renowned leakster, and they show the Huawei P10 as being available in a large array of themes, some of which being green, blue and gold.
Up until now, the company preferred to stick to the monochrome palette for the previous models, and this might be a much anticipated shift in their approach to devices. These days you can’t really find many colorful offers for other devices, if you don’t take into account the iPhone SE and the Windows Phone Lumia models.
People are more and more excited to discover other surprises Huawei has in store for them, as the release date for the device is closer and closer. According to previous reports that were published, the device might be the most powerful device Huawei ever made, having some serious hardware and an amazing screen.
A video teaser was posted on YouTube in the beginning of this week and it suggested that Huawei P10 will also have a particularly impressive camera. Most likely it will also be a dual-lens camera, the same technology they used for the P9 model. Rumor has it that they will also include an iris scanner, which helps users unlock or authenticate on the device.