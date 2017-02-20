iPad Pro 2 vs. Surface Pro 5 – Everything there is to know so far

Two of the most anticipated devices that will be released this year are Microsoft Surface Pro 5 and Apple iPad Pro 2. For now, Apple seems to be working on a really powerful processor for iPad Pro 2, which would be the successor for A9X. As such, the future iPad models might enjoy the A10X processor, although rumor has it that the company will still be using the older version for cheaper devices.

At the same time, Apple seems to be working on the Apple Pencil, which might see its release along with the iPad Pro 2. The upgraded version, named Apple Pencil 2, will be available for attaching it magnetically to the tablet.

CNET reported that Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a famous Apple analyst, reported that the tech giant plans to make a dramatic redesign to the iPad series next year, which will also include a flexible AMOLED screen. This year though, iPad Pro 2 is expected to present a bigger screen and a thinner bezel.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to be released along with the update for the OS, namely Windows 10 Redstone 3, which is also dubbed the Creators Update. This means that it will also bring a display with 4K quality, which is an impressive feature. In order to help it sustain this quality, Microsoft decided to use Kaby Lake processors.

The battery will also be upgraded, given the fact that the developers received lots of critiques for the one used on the previous model. Fans are looking forward to receiving USB Type-C ports that support Thunderbolt 3. Besides, the high-end version might run on 16 GB RAM, so you might say that this is serious competition for the Apple iPad Pro 2.