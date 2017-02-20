MacBook and Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Latest Sales and Discounts

This weekend, MacBook is getting some serious sales at Best Buy. The same treatment goes for the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book models by Microsoft. So prepare your cash and read on!

MacBook

The deals are available only until February 20, which is President’s Day, as a spokesperson for Best Buy declared. Some of the best deals you can get are the following:

15-inches MacBook Pro, 2015. Now it costs $1,699.99, which means you save $300 out of the normal price ($1,999.99). It runs on an Intel Core i7, a 256 GB Flash drive and 16 GB RAM.

13-inches Retina MacBook Pro, 2015. From the regular price of $1,299.99 now it costs $999.99, also a $300 discount. This model runs on an 5 th gen Intel Core i5 Broadwell CPU, an 128 GB Flash drive and 8 GB memory.

gen Intel Core i5 Broadwell CPU, an 128 GB Flash drive and 8 GB memory. 13-inches MacBook Pro, late 2016. This is the non-Touch Bar model and it has a discount of $250, from $1,499.99 to $1,249.99. It brings a 6th gen Intel Core i5 Skylake CPU, a 256 GB Flash drive and 8 GB RAM.

Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book

Surface Pro 4. With a $200 discount, you can have it for $999, a version with 256 GB storage space, Intel Core i5 and 8 GB RAM.

Surface Pro 4. This is the 128 GB storage version, Intel Core m3 and 4 GB RAM. It costs $699, a consistent discount from the normal price of $899.

Surface Book. This is now selling for $1,299, also a $200 sale. It has 128 GB storage, an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8 GB RAM.

What you should know is the fact that in the case you want to buy Surface Book, the keyboard is included in the package, but not with the Surface Pro 4.