Mozilla Firefox Tips and Tricks to Become More Efficient in Doing Your Tasks

Windows PC users have a number of options when it comes to alternative browsers. One of the popular options is using the Mozilla Firefox browser. Basically, it is a great browser on its own, but it can even give better results when applying simple tips and tricks out the sleeves. In addition to being good at customization, safety, and features, these simple tips can make your browser even more efficient and faster.

Customizing the Control Panel

Just go to the Firefox Menu and click on the Customize button below. From here, you can customize the control panel by adding or removing some items. The features and tools can be dragged and dropped from the left panel to the right. It is also possible to change the theme of the browser. Just click on the Theme button below and choose the color scheme that you need. Click the Exit Customize option after you are done with the settings.

Having a Master Password

Basically, you can use Mozilla Firefox to work as your password manager as well. This means that you can save the login IDs and the passwords on the browser, while setting up a master password in order to protect all the saved login details and passwords. Simply go to the Menu and choose Options. When you are at the Security Tab, put a check on the Use Master Password. By doing this, you will be able to open a popup window so that you can add a master password to protect the login details.

Getting Fun with Keyboard Shortcuts

Needless to say, there are many combinations of keys or keyboard shortcuts that could make your browsing a really fast experience. However, you don’t have to store a ton of it for daily use. By just using simple keyboard shortcuts, you can take advantage of easier management of your browser. The most common shortcuts are the following:

Ctrl-T is for opening a new tab.

Ctrl-W is useful for closing a tab.

Ctrl-1-9 is also useful when jumping to a specific tab without even using your mouse.

Ctrl-F is useful for finding a string of characters from the search panel.

Ctrl-R or F5 is used for reloading the page on your browser.

Bookmarks Saving and Organizing

You can use single clicking when you want to use bookmarks on Firefox. You simply have to click on the Star once from the location bar and your page is already bookmarked. If you click it twice, you will be able to edit the settings on your bookmarks. Thus, you can edit the title, change the location, and add tags where you would want to save it. Keywords tagging is a nice and simple way of organizing your bookmarks to provide quick access to your bookmarks.

Applying some tips and tricks on your Mozilla Firefox browser can extend your productivity and efficiency, particularly when you have a lot of tasks to fulfil at the end of the day.