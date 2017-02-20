Nintendo Switch Early Versions Stolen From a US Distributor Partner

Japanese multinational consumer electronics and software company will release the Nintendo Switch in two weeks, but it seems that someone managed to steal early versions of the upcoming home/portable console hybrid and sold them on the black market.

Nintento is raging and has all the reasons to do that. The company has waited so long to launch Switch, and it built a limited number of units, but malicious people ruined everything, by stealing early versions of the device and selling them illegally. It came as a shock when Gamespot has reported that in the past week, there were posted many videos in which folks were showing off the new console. But these videos have not been made by Nintendo, or by trustworthy gaming sites, as they were filmed by ordinary gamers who bought the console early and felt the need to brag about it.

Nintendo discovered that a shipment of the Switch console never reached its destination, as it got stolen from one of the US distributor partners. It’s not sure what was the price paid by fans on the stolen Switch consoles, but players are now investigated by the authorities, who are trying to figure out who’s behind this. Fortunately, only a small number of Switch consoles went missing, so there’s not too much damage, but the gamers who knew that they were buying the device illegally are facing criminal charges.

The Nintendo Switch will be released worldwide on March 3, being the company’s seventh major home console. Actually, it’s a hybrid console, as it has the main console unit inserted onto a docking station and it allows gamers to connect the device to a television. Otherwise, the console will be removed from the dock and gamers will play through its 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen that will support a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The device will be powered by a Custom Nvidia Tegra processor and will have an internal flash memory of 32GB. In the US, the Switch will be sold for $299.