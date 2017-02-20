Pokemon GO Player Base in South Korea Drops Significantly

Pokemon GO has taken the world by storm when it first came out, with the hype surrounding it reaching astronomical levels. As time went one, some of that hype died down, but Pokemon GO retained the larger portion of its followers. With the announcement of Gen 2 Pokemon on the way, many are expected to return to the game. However, until that happens, we have to unfortunately report that the player base in South Korea has significantly gone down.

According to a poll endorsed by Yonhap, which is a news outlet from South Korea, there have been 13% less Pokemon GO in South Korean between February 6th and 12th. This is pretty huge, as the game has been played by so many people that 13% actually means close to a million players.

The poll has targeted a count of 20.000 players and the results, as you can see, are baffling. In the week before the 6th of February, the South Korean player base registered a number of 6.43 million players. That has shrunk to only 5.63 million as per the 13% drop.

Is that bad?

It’s still a very big player pool for Niantic to draw from, but considering the launch numbers it’s safe to assume that Pokemon GO is just steadily going down in terms of players. At least, that seems to be the case in South Korea where the initial launch player count reached 6.98 million people. This happened on the 23rd of January.

Some interesting facts

While many are taking a break from the game at the moment, and others are finding it hard to log in due to being burnt out from the content, it’s safe to assume that the game has been a massive hit, with 500 million hits on the Google and Apple marketplaces.