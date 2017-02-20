Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 vs. Galaxy A5 2017 – Is There a Big Difference?

Samsung Galaxy has received a new iteration in the A series in the form of Samsung Galaxy A5 2017. It is a new release in Samsung Galaxy’s brand, but how does it match with its counterpart that’s almost similarly name Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 which are similar in some ways? Let’s see what are the similarities and the differences.

Design

Samsung Galaxy A was a release that was in a big part inspired by Galaxy S the main product of its company, and also designed to be a viable alternative to the Galaxy S series. In this department there are slight differences in dimensions A5 2017 having 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm while A5 2016 has 144.8 x 71 x 7.3mm being minor changes to the design. Both models have a glass back and metal frame, which make them look and feel nice and of good quality.

Display

Both of these handsets have quality screens, but there is no difference distinguishing them. A5 2017 and A5 2016 having resolution of 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 display that has a density of424 pixels, which is slightly disappointing.

Hardware

Both handsets don’t look extremely impressive in this department, but Galaxy A5 2017 has received a significant upgrade, with an octa-core Exynos 7880 of 1.9GHz for more speed and with a 3GB RAM. Galaxy A5 2016 on the other hand is considerably inferior in the hardware department having only 2GB RAM which decreases the performance significantly. While it still has an Exynos octa-core it’s much slower having only 1.6GHz. In this category the clear winner is A5 2017 without a doubt.

Camera

In the camera department yet again there are some big differences, Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 is very clearly inferior having only 13MP rear and 5MP front-facing. A5 2017 receives yet again a significant increase having 16MP rear and 16MP front-facing. The clear winner in this department is A5 2017 because it will allow for much more high quality pictures to be taken.

In conclusion Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 is the clear choice since it has much better hardware and camera making it the better choice between the two.