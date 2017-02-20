Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Leaks Reveal new insights for Galaxy Note 7

Samsung has failed to make Galaxy Note 7 the next great thing, but there is still a chance to make something of great quality before Galaxy Note 8 will be released. The Galaxy Tab S3 manual has leaked new information about the upcoming features. The tablet is an unreleased device that many would like to have, because of the features that are shown in the manual.

The document from which the leak came is pretty simple and uninteresting, but it is very exciting news for fans of the franchise. Having an exciting new product for people that want to buy such devices that make life much more easy and relaxed. It may be something that has yet to come out but there are still a lot of people that want to know the new and exciting features. The leak is unexpected but it reveals features that many want and weren’t expecting for some time.

The main feature that people will be most interested in reveled by the manual is the new Screen Off Memo feature, something that will allow you to do a new impressive feat of technology. It will give you the possibility to write on a black canvas while the screen is turned off. This option has existed since the Galaxy Note 5 but it was never available for a tablet. The device will be expected to allow the use of the S pen on the tablet without actually being a part of it. Very exciting news for people that use this feature often use tablets. This is a great feat that should interest a lot of enthusiasts of the brand.

The manual shows that there’s a connector for a keyboard dock with dots. This shows that there might be a keyboard cover accessory, something that cannot be found in previous models of Android Galaxy Tablets. Yet again another feature a lot of people will like and want that makes the Galaxy Note 7 a very impressive device.

The leak from the manual is very exciting news and many can’t wait to get the upcoming Galaxy Note 7.