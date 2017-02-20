WhatsApp Update Download Available with New Emoji

WhatsApp has over 1 billion monthly active users, which makes it one of the most popular mobile messaging applications in the world. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp update that has just been released for Android devices and it can be downloaded and installed on your handset as we speak.
We have some good news for all of you as this update comes with hundred new emoji that will liven up your chats. Among the new additions of the new emoji are a facepalm, selfie, a mother and a son, a pregnant woman and a father with two kids.
There are also new gender diversity and sexuality options with female versions for many sports, jobs and activities that were available only for males in the past. You will also notice a new rainbow flag emoji, along with a number of same-sex couple icons.
We have to mention that this new WhatsApp update has been released for Android OS right now, but the iOS users have been having them for several weeks already (since the iOS 10.2 has been released).
If you don’t have the latest WhatsApp version installed on your Android device, you will notice that when someone will try to send you one of the new emoji you will see a “?” sign. This means that you can’t view that emoji because the WhatsApp version that you have installed on your handset is outdated and is not supporting the new emoji.
However, don’t worry about it, as you can install the latest WhatsApp version on your Android device via the official Android store. So, just open the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp and install (update) the latest version of the application on your Android handset.
After the installation is complete, re-launch the application and you should see all the new emojis.