What Windows 7 Users Should Know about the Windows 10 Upgrade

Windows 10 was released on July 29, 2015 and it was available for free upgrade for Windows 7 and windows 8.1 users for free, at least for a year. Sadly, those who were not able to do were stuck with their existing OS, unless they were ready to spend.

Surprisingly, there was a turn of events just recently when Microsoft offered a free Windows 10 upgrade but there is a catch. Only small and medium-sized business owners who were not able to get the upgrade will enjoy this privilege.

What’s the Catch?

Only those customers with subscriptions to Windows Enterprise E5 and E3 as well as business owners with Secure Productive E3 an E5 will be able to upgrade from Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to the latest Windows version without needing to pay for separate licensed upgrades.

According to analyst, Wes Miller, Microsoft decided to offer the free upgrade so as to help these eligible customers to enjoy Windows 10 on their devices and PCs.

Windows 10 E3 and E5 Subscriptions

These subscriptions are offered by Microsoft resellers via CSP or the “Cloud Solution Provider” program. For customers to be able to get subscriptions, they should already have Windows 10 Pro on their devices.

Meanwhile, this latest offer from Microsoft is geared towards customers who are still using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 as their OS and were not able to get the free Windows 10 upgrade when it was first offered or have not yet upgraded to new PCs and devices.

What is great about taking advantage of this upgrade is that even if the user will end the subscription to Windows 10 Enterprise versions, the license for the upgrade will not become void. The cost of upgrading to Windows 10 from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 for retail customers is $199 and the free offer will be a treat to subscribers. But why spend a couple of a hundred dollars for a Windows 10 upgrade if you can get it for free?