Clash of Clans Update – How To Use Healer In Your Raids

Clash of Clans is a very popular mobile strategy game that has been released by Supercell in 2012 for iOS and one year later for Android. Today we will talk about a strategy that many gamers are using with Pekkas and a few healers to raid villages.
We have to mention that this is one of the best strategies out there that allows you to take “care” of the initial first layer of buildings. The Pekkas will function great if you have a Town Hall level 9, especially if you keep your healers around them.
Using Pekkas
The idea is to use lots of Pekkas in your raid and let them walk in a direction that you would want to infiltrate the base of your opponent. As expected, dropping them to a location will not do the job, and this is the reason why you will need a strategy and have an idea on how your troops will react once deployed. However, if there is a gap in the base, where your troops can get inside, then you will surely want to use it in your advantage and drop the Pekkas near it.
Using Healers
Pekkas are without any doubts some of the best tankers in Clash of Clans. Giants are also pretty good, but they tend to die faster than Pekkas. However, unlike the Giants, Pekkas can take a lot of damage, but still be able to recovery quite fast. By saying this, you will need to assist the Pekkas with healers or else you will most likely fail. This is very effective if you are using the funnel strategy to cover more areas.
So, make sure that you deploy healers near them always in order to keep the Pekkas alive.
Are you playing Clash of Clans? Tell us your thoughts about this popular mobile strategy game!