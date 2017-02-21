Google Earth Update – Experience the Difference!

There is indeed an update released by Google Earth and Earth Pro in 2016. However, this version was just intended for bug fixes and maintenance update. No new features was presented other than that. But the good thing about this update is how it fixed the worst bugs, which include some installation problems and crashes.

Well, here are issues fixed in this release of the Google Earth update:

Logos – new logos are provided for the Google and Google Earth apps.

Menu Items – new menu items have been removed from the Google Earth community and Google Maps Engine.

Registration – registration dialog for the Google Earth Pro would no longer require a license.

Linux – it has also fixed cache inconsistencies between builds of 32 and 64bit as well as the RPM installer problems. Moreover, it fixed the font dialog and other crashes.

This should offer users the solution to problems when installing Google Earth. According to sources, most of the issues presented by those who are having problems with this app include crashes when rearranging place marks. This was considered annoying as it would require them to redo a lot of things. Moreover, others have experienced a crash that happens when you would search for something at the moment when Google Earth is on the verge of loading.

Those who might want to update their apps must be cautious as updating via an offline installer would still require you to update manually. This can be done by visiting the official website of Google Earth: https://www.google.com/earth/.

Users who still have the old Google Earth version are advised to switch to Google Earth Pro because it is free. At the same time, it has a lot of features in comparison to Google Earth. You may not worry about switching to the Pro because it will not cause you to lose any data in the process. The good thing is that you can install them both at the same time and use whichever you wish. You wouldn’t be able to run them both though at the same time. The Pro version might not be available on the Linux platform as of the moment.