Google Play Store Installation on Your Device and PC

Google Play Store is an important app that lets you download apps for free as well as for a price. It also allows you to make in-app purchases for your games and other applications. For newer Android smartphones, this app is integrated within the device so there is no need for a download.

Google has also made significant updates and the company has also integrated other services, such as, Google Books, Google Music and Google Video in its bid to add digital content services to the application.

However, if you have accidentally uninstalled Google Play from your device or it suddenly malfunctions, it is still possible to reinstall it and you can do so manually. The first step to take is to install the Play Store APK manually and do it either from your computer or your device.

Google Play Installation on Device

First, go to Settings> Security and check the box for Unknown Sources to enable it. Next, from your browser, go to APK mirror or XDA Developers to download the latest APK version of the Play Store. Even if you will get this message, “this type can harm your device”, just choose “OK”. Finally, open the APK from the notifications menu and click install.

Google Play Installation on Desktop

If there is no WiFi or internet connectivity for your device, you can also opt to install the app on your computer and later transfer it to your device.

The same steps apply. First, enable Unknown Sources on the device. Next, from your computer browser, download the latest version of Play Store by going to XDA Developers forum or APK Mirror. Once this is done, get the USB cable and connect your device and computer to copy the APK version to your device. The next two steps would be to launch the APK and click on Install to now enjoy the latest APK version of Play Store on your smartphone or tablet.