HTC One X10 Has Appeared in Alleged Live Images

The HTC One X10 / HTC X10 is an upcoming premium mid-range phablet that follows the HTC One X9. The previous device was released in January 2016 and the successor was supposed to arrive last month, but HTC doesn’t seem to be willing to launch it anytime sooner. However, thanks to prolific tipster Evan Blass, we found out that the phone will have a fingerprint scanner on its back, below the camera. The latest alleged live images that just appeared online confirmed initial rumors.

Android Police spotted new alleged live images of the upcoming HTC One X10 on Weibo, and the phone seems to have a metal body, a circular primary camera in the top middle, with a metal ring around it, a LED Flash in the right side and a fingerprint scanner below. On the front side, three capacitive buttons are barely noticed below the screen which has thin bezels.

As for its specs, rumors suggest that the HTC One X9 will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD Super LCD screen, a Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 chipset powered by an octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU, a Mali-T860MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The device might come with only one variant of internal memory of 32GB, which will support expansion, it will have a primary camera of 16MP that will support autofocus, OIS, and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, while the secondary camera will be 8MP. We don’t have any information on the battery capacity, but its predecessor supported 3000mAh.

The HTC One X10 is one of the three smartphones that Blass believes that HTC has scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2017, the first two ones being the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play, which were already unveiled in January. The HTC One X10 is expected to cost around $300, but it’s not sure if it will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or 7.0 Nougat out of the box.