How to Install Mozilla Firefox Latest Version on PC, Android or iOS

If you are going to install the latest version of Mozilla Firefox on your PC, here are some easy steps that you can follow.

Open Mozilla Firefox first and then proceed with the steps to install this application on your PC. Simply click on the menu button found at the upper right corner of the browser. Click for Help and choose About Firefox. At this point, you need to know that Firefox will begin checking for updates and it will just download automatically. Just restart Firefox to ensure that your system has successfully installing the application.

On the other hand, you can download and install Mozilla Firefox for Android devices.

Just visit the official page: http://www.mozilla.org/firefox/android where you can tap the download button.

The Firefox page found in Google Play would open, so you have to tap the Install button.

Simply make sure that you accept the permissions in order to begin the download.

After downloading the app, try to tap the Open button to begin using this application.

On the other hand, you can also setup Firefox on your iOS devices to get the latest version on your iPod touch, iPad, and iPhone. Here are things that you can do.

If you already have the Firefox browser on your iOS device, you must install the latest version in order to maximize the full potential of you browser.

Make sure that you have at least iOS 8 on your device before you can install Firefox.

Simply open the App Store and search for the Firefox for iOS page.

Alternatively, if you already have the app, then you simply have to prefer updating it to the latest version.

An Update button would be available upon choosing the Firefox for iOS page. So, instead of the Install button, you will see the Update. Just tap it to continue.

You should follow the instructions carefully when installing the latest version of Mozilla Firefox to your devices to avoid getting issues.