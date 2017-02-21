iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2 and tvOS 10.2 Released To Developers

Second beta of three of Apple’s operating systems was released two weeks ago. The third beta of iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2 and tvOS 10.2 just arrived yesterday and it’s available to developers, and there are minor changes which will be discussed below.

Apple will launch the final form of iOS 10.3 in a few months, and until then, it will bring betas that will gradually introduce new features. Once the company will make sure that these new features are working perfectly, they will be available to the public.

Back in January, when the first iOS 10.3 beta came, it introduced “Find My AirPods”, a feature that help iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users to find the location of their wireless earbuds. iOS already has a Find My iPhone app that has a similar role – to find misplaced or lost phones, and this new standout feature will be very appreciated by many careless users who usually forget where they put their AirPods. In the Settings menu was included an Apple ID Profile, the iCloud settings page has been updated, app animations have been improved and file system has been optimized with stronger encryption.

There are two changes in iOS 10.3 beta 3 update, which include APFS (Apple File System) and a new API for reviews. The latter was needed because applications were bothering users too many times to submit a ratings number, so now, the number of times will be limited. Also, users will find a new “App Compatibility” section in the Settings menu, which will inform them about apps that “may slow down your iPhone and will not work with future versions of iOS if they are not updated”. Apple hasn’t forgotten about the iPad users and offered them a floating QWERTY keyboard that will be used with one hand.

The third beta of watchOS 3.2 included Theater Mode, which will keep the watch in silent mode and the screen will turn black when users will press a side button. As for the new tvOS 10.2 beta, it includes: Accelerated Scrolling support for UIKit and TVMLKit apps; Device Enrollment Program support; Expanded Mobile Device Management support and Support for the VideoToolbox framework.