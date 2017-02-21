Overwatch director drops cold ice on super hot Doomfist topic

Overwatch is a game that constantly evolves and ever since its launch, it continuously introduced new elements that kept it fresh. Not that long ago, people were talking about the payload maps, the different team compositions they could approach, their favorite hero skins or their favorite heroes in general. Today however, it seems like the only thing anyone ever talks about in regards to Overwatch is the new anticipated hero, Doomfist.

For those that aren’t familiar, Doomfist is the believed to be the newest hero coming to Overwatch, according to several visual clues found throughout the game. One of these clues is an actual poster of Doomfist. Actually they’re 3, but depicting three different people. What they all have in common is the name above the picture, Doomfist, and the gauntlet they wear on one arm. For the lore savvy Overwatch enthusiasts out there, you might recognize the concept of Doomfist from the very first Overwatch trailer, when Tracer and Winston were trying to stop Widowmaker and Reaper from getting this specific gauntlet.

Moving on, many have been anticipating the release of this new hero, waiting for the official confirmation to drop. That never happened, and now it would seem that fans aren’t as certain about it as they once were. The game’s director, Jeff Kaplan, took it on the forums and said “24 is not who you think it is”. Here, 24 refers to the 24th hero coming to the game, and the rest is pretty self explanatory. Since the entire community was buzzing about Doomfist, it’s pretty obvious who Kaplan was talking about.

He did continue however by saying that there are multiple heroes currently under development for Overwatch, so the gauntlet wearing legend might be coming after all. Most definitely, Blizzard is waiting for the opportune moment to surprise its community with information about the new hero, be it Doomfist or otherwise.

The Doomfist hype was also accentuated by a lot by actor Terry Crews, who even took a trip to Blizzard and tweeted a picture from the Overwatch “base of operations”. It is believed that he will be the voice of Doomfist.