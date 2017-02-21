Pokemon GO Accessories can put a Dent in your Economy

Pokemon GO is a mobile game that has caused quite a stir due to its enticing gameplay and immersive nature. Of course everyone would want to be part of the Pokemon universe, even if it’s just for a brief period of time, while they’re walking their dog through the local park. However, as is the case with pretty much anything in life, some players take it all to the next level and want the utmost experience out of the game.

Supposedly for players like that, Niantic has integrated a functioning element to the game that will leave many frowning. We are of course talking about the ability to purchase hats. No, not real hats that are official Pokemon merchandise and you get through the mail, but digital, virtual and completely unreal hats. These are an aesthetic accessory that people can use on their Pokemon GO characters.

It’s kind of crazy when you think about it, as buying a top hat in Pokemon GO will cost you 8 GBP. That’s quite a bit to be asking for a cosmetic item that people can’t even showcase. In Poekmon GO, the only time someone sees your character’s new glorious top hat is when you own a gym. Other than that, you are the only person that gets to see the hat. But most players wouldn’t let that stop them from wearing it. Because they’ve just spent 8 GBP on it.

The Pokemon gaming department has had some interesting purchases in the past. Those that have player the older versions of the game might remember the 500 dollar Magikarp transaction or the $1 million red bike purchase. Basically, the Pokemon game developers have a knack for making stuff in the game cost a lot more than it should. Borderline ridiculous, some of them make for funny stories but unfortunately not a lot more.