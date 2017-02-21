Snapchat Spectacles – What You Should Know

In case you didn’t know it already, the Snapchat Spectacles are available for buying online, so it’s quite easy for you to grab a pair. If you already own them, read on to find out how to make the most of them:
- Cut short your recording.
By default, the spectacles record pieces of maximum 10 seconds. However, you can adjust this if you press and hold the button before the time expires.
- You can also make it longer.
You can even make 30 seconds long videos if you press the button and extend the recording period to 20 or 30 seconds. If you press the button three times, you automatically start recording a 30-seconds clip.
- The blinking light.
When you are recording, there is a blinking light that will appear on the inside of the spectacles. The light is solid in the beginning, but when you have only 2 seconds left, it will start blinking, so that you can extend the period.
- Make it HD.
If you are an iPhone user, you can make them HD when viewing them in the app. Near the top of the screen, you will see a button that says Get HD. Meanwhile, if you are using Android, the HD version is enabled by default.
- Check out details.
Open the app, go to Settings, then select Spectacles. Here you can see the stored videos, the battery status, you can change the name, reset and restart the Spectacles.
- Check battery.
Whenever you want to do so, you just have to double tap on the left of the Spectacles, under the recording button. You will see the circle lighting up and showing how much battery you have.
- Share them.
You can even lend the Spectacles to a friend and they can connect them to their account without accessing yours.
No Comments