A Twisted Tale of Adobe Flash Player Update

You’re probably no stranger to online schemes and phishing, but with threat actors’ ingenuity, you could fall victim to their evil plans without you knowing about it. Take, for instance, a malware that poses itself as an Adobe Flash Player update. Are you at risk of taking the bait?

As if the Flash Player isn’t vulnerable enough, threat actors are using its vulnerability to deliver malware to unsuspecting users. With the need to keep the player updated to the latest version, many users are likely to be fooled with this scheme.

The malicious software “Android/TrojanDownloader.Agent.JI” was discovered by the security firm ESET, and it brings some serious concerns to the forefront.

It targets all Android versions.

Distribution is done through compromised websites and social media.

It shows an update screen that looks quite legitimate and credible.

Makes an even more legitimate argument about staying safe online.

Give these characteristics, it will be so easy for anyone to fall for the fake message.

But if you know what to expect, you can protect yourself against a malware attack. Knowledge is power, after all.

If the prompt appears on adult-themed pages, consider the website compromised.

If you get an alert about TOO MUCH CONSUMPTION OF ENERGY, opt out of the page right away. Discontinue any and all activities related to it.

Do not activate a “new ‘Saving Battery’ mode”

If by sheer bad luck you enabled the battery-saving mode, the malware will be delivered to your Android device and used to exploit it. Device details will be sent to whoever is in control of the malware, so a connection between you and them will be established.

To ensure that you don’t fall victim to such scheming, always download updates from legitimate websites or direct from Adobe’s web page. You can also set update to automatic. Learn how to disable Flash Player on Windows 10 for good measure.