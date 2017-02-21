WhatsApp 2.17.71 Available to Download with Latest Improvements and Fixes

WhatsApp is one of the applications that you will want to have installed on your smartphone, if you have many friends and what to chat with them every day. This mobile messaging application comes with many features and options and allows you to keep in touch with your loved ones, even if you or they are in another country.
The application is using the internet to send and receive data, meaning that you will not have to pay extra money when chatting or talking (via WhatsApp voice or video call) to them. To make things even better, WhatsApp is completely free, so you will not have to pay a monthly subscription or to purchase the application in order to use it.
The latest WhatsApp BETA version is 2.17.71 and it can be downloaded and installed on your Android device via the Google Play Store. However, before we tell you how you can do that, let’s talk a bit about the new version of the application.
The WhatsApp BETA 2.17.71 doesn’t come with any new features or options, but it seems that some bugs and issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application have been fixed. In other words, if you want your WhatsApp application to be more stable than before, we suggest you to install it on your Android device.
As for the rumored “Video Conference” feature, we still have any official news, but the developers will need to come with some details about it and if it will ever be released for this application. Some previous rumors were suggesting that the “Video Conference” feature will allow you to make Video Calls to two or more users at the same time.
hatsApp BETA 2.17.71: How To Install On Your Android Device
You can now install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android device directly from the official Android store. All you will need to do is open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. Once you become a WhatsApp BETA Tester, open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.17 (BETA) and install it on your smartphone.
It’s simple – just visit APKPolice.com, or other similar APK file hosting sites and look for the latest available file. WhatsApp messenger version 2.17.71 beta which is the latest as of now is available. Once the file is downloaded on your device, tap on it to initiate the installation process.
If you have not enabled the installation from unknown sources, do it already to allow your phone to install apps that do not come from Google Play Store.