What to Do When Your Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant Gets Stuck

Windows 10 is packed with a lot of great features, but it also comes with a lot of issues. One of the most common problems involves the Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant getting stuck at 99 percent while users upgrade to the new OS or download the latest update.

Microsoft points out that downloading and installing an update usually takes 90 minutes at most. However, this can take a longer time in older PCs as well as in slower devices. If your computer belongs to either group, you might notice that your Windows 10 Assistant is still stuck at 99 percent (or at various percentages) even when 90 minutes have passed.

If you experience this issue, Microsoft recommends that you wait for around 24 hours for the update to finish. The Redwood-based company points out that, even if the progress percentage on the screen is stuck, the upgrade or update is actually alive and running in the background. So, there’s no need to worry unless you receive an error message telling you that the update has failed — which, in this case, means that you need to start over again or fix a different problem.

What should you do while you wait for the Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant to finish its job? Well, you can go on doing your regular tasks since the upgrade or update will continue even when you open other apps or tools. If you get impatient, resist the temptation to cancel the download or installation and start over again. Doing so won’t make the process faster — it will only undo any progress that your computer has made.

If you’ve waited for 24 hours but your Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant is still stuck, you can take your device to a Microsoft Store or contact Microsoft Support for assistance.

