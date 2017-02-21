ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus +2017 for free with loads of goodies

Today, it’s very easy to become the target of a cyber attack. Hackers and other malevolent entities that lurk the internet have it in for anyone they can scam, intimidate or straight up blackmail, so having some protection for your system isn’t the worst idea. Of course, there’s the question of what kind of protection is best. There is an away of antivirus protection suites which you can choose from, but today we’re focusing on Check Point ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + 2017. Yes, that’s quite a mouthful, but let’s take a look at what it is that this service offers.

For starters, it’s free. That’s always an enticing aspect of a service. Keep in mind that there are multiple paid versions of this service, but this is the free version which anyone can get. With just a couple of clicks, you can be on your way to a more secure browsing experience with this antivirus software.

The package also includes a highly praised firewall. In fact, the software used to have Firewall in its name instead of Antivirus, but that was changed to better emphasize the main strength of the suite, which is antivirus protection.

Check Point’s partners also step in to make the offer even harder to refuse. On top of the protection service and the firewall, users are also treated with the services of Identity Guard and iDrive. The former offers identity theft protection, as well as complete monitoring for a year. The latter offers 5 GB of cloud backup, adding more utility to the service which just got more appealing.

We couldn’t go about listing the supporting acts behind this service without mentioning that it is in fact licensed by Kaspersky. This probably gives it a whole different shine in the eyes of users, and that’s not a bad thing. People respond faster to cosigns from important brands and in this case, it reveals a little bit about the trust and effort but in Check Point’s ZoneAlarm .