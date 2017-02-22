Adobe Flash Player Update with Google Chrome in 1-2-3 Steps

Adobe Flash Player used to be a built-in feature in Chrome, but now that the built-in version has been disabled when Chrome 55 was rolled out, users needed to download the plug-in version. Along with it is one specific problem – updating will no longer be automatic.

Even with the HTML5 set as default in Chrome 55, many users still prefer the Flash Player. They’re likely to continue to do so until website owners, ad creators, and everyone who uses Flash starts using HTML5. This leaves them no choice but to enable the Flash player plugin in Chrome. But how will they go about upgrading to the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player?

How to quickly update Flash Player with Google Chrome

Open your Chrome browser On the address bar, type in chrome://components. From the list of components that will appear, look for Adobe Flash Player. You will find the version number right next to it, and the Status and the Check for Update button right below it. Click Check for Update if the version is not 24.0.0.221, which is the latest version to date. Wait for the update to complete, and then repeat step 1 to verify the version number.

It is important to note that the number and name of chrome components vary by operating system. They also differ based on whether it is an integrated or system plug-in.

Windows

Integrated Plug-in: pepflashplayer.dll

System Plug-in: NPSWF32.dll

Mac OS

Integrated Plug-in: PepperFlashPlayer.plugin

System Plug-in: Flash Player.plugin

Linux

Integrated Plug-in: libpepflashplayer.so

System Plug-in: libflashplayer.so

Knowing the specifics will definitely help speed things up for you. In some cases, however, you would only see Adobe Flash Player instead of any other name.

But what’s up with the Google Chrome integrated Adobe Flash Player? Find out what makes it different from the manually installed player.