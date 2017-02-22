AMD Ryzen 5 1600X and AMD Ryzen 7 1700X leaks and news

A new leak for AMD’s highly anticipated Ryzen CPU has revealed how the AMD Ryzen 7 1700X compares against the Intel CPU’s. The core is rumored to cost $389 and offers 8 cores with a turbo frquency of 3.8 GHz.

The latest benchamark leaks for the upcoming CPU shows that it’s slightly slowth than the Intel Core i7-6900K. The image below shows that the Ryzen 7 1700X has a benchmark of 1537 while the Intel Core i7-6900K has a 1569 benchmark. These numbers are just for the standard versions of the CPU’s and it’s possible that the upcoming CPU will out perform the Intel Core i7 once it’s been overclocked.

The Ryzen 7 1700X will cost $389 at launch which makes it considerably cheaper than that the current price for the Intel Core 97-6900K.

The graph from Xfastest also shows how well the AMD Ryzen 5 1600X shapes up in comparison to other similar Intel Cores. It has a benchamark of 1136 which puts it in between the Intel Core i7-7700K and the Intel Core i7-6850K.

Current rumors suggest that the Ryzen 5 1600X will cost $259 at launch later this year. The release date and price have not been officially confirmed yet for this new AMD CPU.

According to these leaks and rumors, AMD is clearing winning the price war amd more gamers should look at upgrading to these new CPU’s when building their next computer. If these benchmark leaks are true then users can expect the AMD CPU core’s will be even more powerful once they begin overclocking them.

AMD should release official news about these two new CPU’s very soon and gamers should expect to see a release date coming within the next few months. It’s possible that AMD will reveal the new CPU’s later this year in the upcoming March conferences.