Why Android Wear and an iPhone is still lower than an iWatch

The reason for which smartwatches have become so popular in the recent years is because they bring lots of things literally on your wrist. You can access the time, notifications, steps and weather in no time. Moreover, it has become a fashion accessory and many people have made a habit out of looking at the watch several times a day.

For more than a year now, the Android smartwatches have been working fine together with the iPhone, despite the fact that their functionality was really limited. The limitations were mainly Apple’s fault: their policies did not allow the device to reply to iMessages or to install any faces or third-party apps on the watch. As a consequence, Google released the 2.0 version of Android Wear and placed the Play Store on the watch.

This means that after you setup the phone, smartwatches have gained some independency. Now you can track your fitness history, download more apps, stream music with the help of Google Play and many more only through Wi-Fi or LTE.

However, despite the fact that Google is trying hard to eliminate any walls Apple puts up, there are still some limitations which they will not be able to tear down. There’s no way Apple will ever let third-party apps or smartwatches read iMessages, for instance. You can see the notification or can reply to other apps that let you do so from the notification, but not to Apple’s own things. There are also some connectivity issues with the Wi-Fi networks on iPhones and smartwatches, since iPhones work with older networks of 2.4 GHz.

As such, the most logical conclusion if you want to get a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone is to get an Apple Watch. In this way you will avoid all the hassle with compatibilities and the apps and features that don’t work.