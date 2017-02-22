Apple TV Set to Receive New Version of tvOS

Apple TV fans are in for a treat as the Cupertino-based tech behemoth is preparing yet another update to their already brilliant tvOS as the new version is going to hold the number 10.2 beta and is specifically designed to be tested out by developers before it can fully roll out to your homes.

The update is said to feature some amazing features as well as bug fixes and improvements in the OS and SDK departments according to some release notes issued by developers. To be more specific, the beta version of the update tackles updating sectors such as the Device Enrollment Program support.

Updating to tvOS 10.2 will also mean that the scrolling support for UIKit as well as TVMLKit apps is going to be much smoother and accelerated in order to permit users to have an enhance viewing experience. Another updated sector which is being tackled by apple is the Expanded Mobile Device Management support which will not only enable users to freely control their Apple TV devices easier but it also entails that the user experience will be more enhanced.

The Apple TV update to tvOS 10.2 will not entail any new flashy features which will catch the eye of everyone who owns an Apple TV but is surely to follow the pattern that Apple has set over the last couple of years in such a way that they are slowly but surely improving the user experience and allow their devices to perform new video features including a brand new TV app as well as a Single Sign-on.

There are a lot of factors which amount for an amazing TV experience and watching such devices now is all about the apps. With Apple’s new TV app one will have ease of access to shows and movies from a lot of points of view in one experience which groups all sorts of media types within a single app in order to offer Apple TV users more convenience.

The brand new Apple TV update is only available to registered developers and there is no confirmation from Apple regarding when it will be shipped to users around the world.