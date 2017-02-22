Best 10 Free iOS Apps on February 22

As they use to do sometimes, Apple made some apps become free on February 22. Though nobody knows for sure how long the free access period will last, it is recommended to hurry if you want to get your hands on them, since they might end any moment now.

Live Photos. Normally it costs $1.99 and it includes Live Photos Viewer, Edit, GIF, plus Video Share features. Nighty Night. The usual price for this app is $2.99. It is the most popular bedtime story you can find on the App Store and it has been downloaded more than 4 million times. AdBlocker. From $0.99 to free, this is an extremely useful app for people who hate seeing ads everywhere! Hurry up and get it while it’s still free! Bad Gravity. Cut down from $2.99, it’s an interesting game that lets you drive your spaceship through the Universe. Tesla Wars II. Since we’re at the games section, this is yet another interesting game you should download for free while you have the chance. Protect the planet and save $0.99! Fuel. A useful app that lets you know how much fuel you are consuming, how much you will pay for a trip and other handy things. Normally it costs $1.99. Translate 2 for Safari. It’s a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud whatever web pages you need of Safari. It costs $4.99 normally. Wryte. It is a clean and easy to use Markdown Editor made especially for writers and coders. You can save $2.99 if you download it now. New York 2017. A particularly useful offline map that will come in handy when you’re traveling without an Internet connection. Discounted from $2.99. Free Music. Download music for free, stream songs and organize it as you wish with this app that usually costs $1.99.