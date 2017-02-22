Best iOS 10 Features and Tricks to Get the Most out of it

The Cupertino-based tech giant has the noble privilege of having their OS installed on millions of devices around the world and not only is it due for an important update this spring, iOS 10 has been praised from a lot of tech specialists and users alike with amazing customer satisfaction in terms of performance and usability.

Apple started to issue mobile operating systems ever since their first iPhone debuted way back in 2007 and according to Express, Apple is going to be an important guest at the World Wilde Developer Conference which will be held in June this year. They are going to release the latest update right there and fans are going crazy over the potential features the update might bring.

For those who are eager to find out what features does iOS 10 hold, we’ve come up with a list of some of the most important ones which not only improve the experience of users but it will make Apple devices more interesting and easy to use.

When it comes to constantly getting spammed by unwanted e-mails, iOS 10 gives users the ability to instantly get rid of them. One just has to open the e-mail browser and hit the unsubscribe button. Staying in the same communication field, Apple’s Siri has a neat feature which enables users to send voice messages through WhatsApp when instructed to do so.

Notifications are also pretty easy to deal with as they can be instantly removed with a single tap on the screen. The tray should be popped on the screen and users need to tap the X mark which is to be found at the top right corner. This command will instantly clear all notifications and thanks to the 3D touch software, unwanted notifications will be a thing of the past.

Speaking of the 3D touch system, it can be tweaked in order to change its intensity in the control icon on the devices which operate under iOS 10. There are three available options to this feature and users can mingle with them to their own preference.