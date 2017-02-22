Candy Crush Saga Best Tips and Tricks to Enhance your Experience

Candy Crash Saga has taken the world by surprise when it became a worldwide phenomenon. Gaining the status of one of the most played mobile games, it garnered both praise and criticism from people that were on either side of the fence. While today it isn’t the hype generating machine it once was, Candy Crush Saga is still a game that many people enjoy. That being said, we’re going to share a couple of tips and tricks with you that will make your time playing the game more enjoyable.

Resetting the candy board

Sometimes, you get a bad candy arrangement to begin with, so it would be frustrating to have that mess to sort out right from the very first move you make. If you find yourself in a situation like this, you can always rest the game by going back to the menu then returning to your Candy Crush level. This will not take any lives from you and when you return, the candy arrangement will be different. This is a nifty little trick that can get you out of a jam.

Going for the special moves

In Candy Crush Saga players have a basic move that they can do, which is matching three candies. The good players however will go for the special candy moves. The special candies in Candy Crush Saga are wrapped candy and striped candy. There is also a third type of special candy, which is the color bomb. Pay extra attention and try to get these as often as possible.

Focus on the blocked squares

Blocked squares are one of the obstacles that the game throws in your face. By taking care of these first, you will raise your chances of completing the level in the given number of moves. Also, watch out for the blocked squares that pop up near the corners. Those can be pretty hard to get rid off, but you maximize your efforts considerably by doing so.

These are just a few of the things you can do in Candy Crush Saga to get a better level clear. And since winning is generally fun, you can have a lot more of it.