Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Looking Awesome

Some new screenshots of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake game have been recently revealed. According to these screenshots, we can clearly say that the game looks great, but for now, it is not sure how the new action approach will work with the classic strategy gameplay that the original game had.

We have to mention that this remake will bring a more action-oriented game over the original Final Fantasy VII. By just looking at the screenshots we can clearly say that the new game will not be similar to the old version of it.

The mentioned screenshots have been revealed during the Magic Monaco 2017 event, which was held in Grimaldi Forum from Monaco. The first screenshot that the developers have revealed is showcasing a Cloud Strike crouching behind a crate, while the second one is a Guard Scorpion boss fight. You can see the two screenshots below:

In the second screenshot you can see a boss fight showcasing the Guard Scorpion, which looks quite close to the original one, but we can clearly say that it has also received some nice stylistically updates.

Unfortunately, these are just screenshots and we can’t say exactly how the game will be once it will be released to the PlayStation 4 console. However, we have to mention that the developers will still retain a degree of strategy in this remake version of Final Fantasy VII.

When remaking an old game, the developers have in mind to bring the old fans back, but at the same time they think about dragging some new players too. This means that they will need to please both the old fans of the game and the younger generation of players.

Let’s not forget that the Final Fantasy VII title is still the best-selling console game in the series and there are many fans out there who claim that this game should not receive a remake.

The Final Fantasy VII remake will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4, but it is not sure yet when this will happen.