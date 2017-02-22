What to Get for Nintendo Switch Before the Release

Since the official release for the Nintendo Switch product is getting closer and closer, on March 3rd, you should already think about what to buy for the Switch in advance. If you already preordered the console, have a look at this list of suggestions for a better experience with the upcoming product:

MicroSD cards.

Theoretically, the future console is compatible with any microSD card with up to 2 TB storage space. However, the largest space you can get is 256 GB on the market. You can even use an old card you have at home, but you have to format it and delete older things you stored on it. If not, it seems that Nintendo is giving Hori a license to make some Nintendo Switch special cards.

A special case.

Since the main advantage of owning a Nintendo Switch is the fact that it’s portable and you can take it anywhere, it would be a shame not to have what to put it in. There are lots of cases which you can already preorder, but a good option would also be the PDP $15 one.

USB-C cables.

The console uses an USB-C charger that connects the device and the dock. However, if you want to use it on something else than your TV and a socket, you should stock on USB-C cables. A good idea is to also have a USB-C to USB-C one.

Ethernet adapter.

If you want to connect the console to Internet via Ethernet, then you need to buy a USB adapter that will work with the dock. You can buy the one Nintendo offers, priced at $30, but there are also lots of other convenient and cheaper options on the market.